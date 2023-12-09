Stray dog pulled to safety after falling through gap on pier in Thailand

Footage shows the heartwarming moment a rescue team saved a stray dog stranded on a bridge pier in Thailand.

Officers pulled up the pooch after it slipped through a gap and fell onto the concrete below the structure in Phuket on 4 June.

Water can be seen rushing below the bridge as the rescue unfolds, with at least two people working to pull the dog to safety in front of a small crowd.

The confused canine was heard yelping in fright but later ran off to freedom after being saved.