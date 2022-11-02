Thai woman uses blanket to catch six-foot rat snake hiding in her kitchen

A woman in Thailand caught a massive rat snake that was hiding in her kitchen using just her bare hands and a blanket.

Khun Jom Jam first found the serpent under her sofa, and after it was exposed it slithered away to take shelter under some sacks of rice.

This video shows the moment she managed to safely capture the snake in Nong Bua Lam Phu province.

“It was a harmless snake so I was confident about handling it. If it was some other kind I wouldn’t dare to do this and called the professionals instead,” she said.

