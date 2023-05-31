An eagle-eyed schoolboy kept his classmates from harm after spotting a 5ft-long rat snake entering their classroom in Thailand.

The children were busy working when the alert five-year-old saw the reptile slithering into the Watbansang School building in Ang Thong province on 29 May.

He immediately informed his teacher, who then gathered the pupils outside the room and called a reptile catcher for assistance.

Footage shows the official grabbing the snake barehanded as it tried to slip away behind baskets and shelves full of toys.

Still unequipped, the specialist casually handles and controls the flailing snake trying to lunge at her, before it was hauled away and returned to the wild.