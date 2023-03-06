Moment unconscious squirrel is revived with CPR

A squirrel was revived with CPR after it was injured from crawling along a power line that exploded in Bangkok, Thailand, on 24 February.

The rodent was badly burned and passed out.

Footage shows a local resident applying pressure on the animal’s chest to massage its body.

Moments later the squirrel is seen wriggling around.

“We were hopeful that it would survive. We were so glad when it did. Every life is important,” onlooker Aunyada Thanimwas said.

