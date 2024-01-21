Rescuers drill hole in wall of house to save tiny trapped kitten

Watch as rescuers drill a hole in the wall of a house to save a trapped kitten.

Footage shows the team searching for the exact spot where the cat had been stuck, before using a power tool to extract the ginger feline.

The rescue happened in Chonburi, Thailand and the stray cat was later adopted as a pet by the resident.

In the video, delighted rescuers can be seen using a video camera to locate the terrified kitten inside the wall, before pulling it to safety.