Floating lanterns form mesmerising stream of lights during Thai festival

Hundreds of floating lanterns illuminated the night sky during the Yi Peng Festival in northern Thailand.

Video shows tourists and locals releasing the sky lanterns as fireworks bloomed over Chiang Mai on Monday 27 November.

The Yi Peng Festival is a traditional Thai festival that usually takes place on the full moon of the twelfth month in the Thai lunar calendar, which is typically in November.

It is celebrated primarily in northern Thailand, especially in the city of Chiang Mai.

One of the main highlights of the Yi Peng Festival is the release of thousands of sky lanterns into the night sky.

These lanterns, often made of rice paper and bamboo, are lit with a flame inside and released to float gracefully into the air.