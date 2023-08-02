Adorable labradoodle puppy sworn in as police department’s therapy dog

An adorable labradoodle puppy has officially been sworn in as a therapy dog for an Indiana police force.

“Today is a special day as we proudly swear in Gus, the 10-month-old Australian mini labradoodle, as the official therapy dog for our police department,” the Indianapolis Metro Police Department wrote, sharing footage of their new recruit.

“As part of the force, Officer Gus will play a vital role in providing peer support to our dedicated officers.”

Gus was even provided with a dog-friendly sweet treat to enjoy on his first day on the job.