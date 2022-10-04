Therapist shares the secret for good relationship with your mother-in-law

A therapist has shared her secrets on what women should avoid doing in order to keep a good relationship with their mother-in-law.

Leslyn Kantner, 62, says the best way to keep things going smoothly is to set clear boundaries and avoid competing.

Among her tips are to avoid insulting your husband in front of his mother and to keep in mind the difference between familial love and romantic love.

“Ultimately, it comes as you’re attempting to merge two of the greatest forces on the planet - intimate love and ‘momma bear’ love,” Ms Kantner says.

