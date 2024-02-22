How to find out if you’re owed thousands from mis-sold car finance scandal

More than a million people in the UK could be owed thousands of pounds after lenders overcharged customers on their car loans.

The financial scandal, which could potentially be bigger than the PPI scandal, has come to light following a 14-year investigation.

Consumer journalist Alice Beer appeared on This Morning today (22 February), to reveal how people can check to see if they are one of the millions owed money.

You will need the following details to claim, including your name, date of birth, current address, finance agreement policy number, and vehicle number plate.