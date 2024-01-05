This Morning hosts eat Christmas tree live on air

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary tucked into a Christmas tree live on Friday’s episode of This Morning (5 January).

Viewers were left in disbelief by the cooking segment which featured recipes from chef Julia Georgallis’s book How To Eat Your Christmas Tree.

The presenters ate Christmas tree and ginger ice cream, as Hammond joked: “I can’t taste any pine needles.”

One user on social media said: ”’Can you eat your Christmas Tree’. [The] question is, why would we want to? However, my cats are still alive so I guess you could.”