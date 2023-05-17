Holly Willoughby met with King Charles III on Wednesday 17 May, after leaving This Morning early.

During the show, the presenter announced she would be heading off to Buckingham Palace to introduce the winners of the Prince’s Trust Awards to the monarch.

Willoughby was then seen laughing and speaking with Charles while standing next to Hollywood star Stanley Tucci.

The presenter is said to be locked in a “feud” with fellow This Morning host Phillip Schofield, but the pair shared an embrace on-air before she left for the palace.

