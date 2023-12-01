Boy whose nativity role went viral shares classmates’ sweet reaction to TikTok video

A young boy who has gone viral for his adorable reaction to his role in his school’s nativity play has shared how his teacher and classmates responded to his newfound fame.

Milo appeared on This Morning on Friday 1 December, delighting viewers as he discussed his “classic” nativity role of door holder number three.

“What have your friends said? Have they seen it on TikTok?” host Dermot O’Leary asked.

“Yes, I also told the whole class and the teacher put it on the board,” Milo responded, before his mother added that it has suddenly become “a really cool thing” to have the nativity role of holding doors.