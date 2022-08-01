Tiffany & Co announces plans to turn NFTs into jewellery

Tiffany & Co have announced that they will be launching a limited edition series of non-fungible token (NFT) necklaces.

The luxury jewellery brand said that 250 “NFTiffs” would be offered for purchase to CryptoPunks holders, an NFT in the Ethereum blockchain.

CryptoPunks holders will be able to redeem a digital pass and have a custom pendant created as well as an NFT of the design.

Each pendant costs 30 ETH (£40,600) and will have at least 30 stones, including gemstones and possibly diamonds in some cases.

