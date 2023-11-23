Independent TV
Lifestyle
Woman shows off disastrous blowout she was too scared to complain about
A woman shares a disastrous blowout she received that she was too scared to complain about to her hairdresser.
Chicago comedian Maggie Hughes DePalo posted her ‘leaf blower’ blowout on TikTok, gaining over 1 million views thanks to the hilarious haircut.
She was too embarrassed to complain to the salon, while ironically joking it was the look of a woman who wants to “speak to the manager.”
“Hard to ask for the manager when you’re sporting the Ask for the Manager,” she captioned the video.
