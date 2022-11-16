TikTok cooking ‘hack’ sparks London Fire Brigade warning

An eyebrow-raising TikTok sharing an ill-advised cooking tip has sparked a warning from London Fire Brigade.

The video in question shows a young woman popping raw meat into a toaster before dousing them in sauce and tucking in.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, the LFB warned the public to only use electrical products for their “designated use.”

“Don’t cook steaks in a toaster,” they said, making their thoughts on TikTok user @itsmeju1iette’s cooking hack quite clear.

It comes as the UK observes Electrical Safety Week, a campaign promoting electrical fire safety in the home.

Sign up for our newsletters.