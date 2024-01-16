TikTok raves about ice cream and olive oil combination loved by Dua Lipa

TikTok’s newest food trend has users trying a bizarre ice cream combination loved by Dua Lipa.

Users are raving over the combination of olive oil and vanilla ice cream, with salt sprinkled over.

The Albanian popstar originally revealed the combination while chatting with Radio 1 Breakfast Show DJ Greg James in November. telling the presenter “I get vanilla ice cream and I put olive oil on it, and sea salt.”

Influencer Claudia Sulewski shared herself eating the snack with her 1million TikTok followers, telling them “You’ll thank me later.”