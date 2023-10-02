Meet the mother and daughter who look identical, wear matching outfits every day, and constantly get mistaken for sisters.

Catherine Galasso-Vigorito, 56, and her daughter, Gabriella, 23, have been matching clothes since she was a baby.

Years later, they both love a “glamorous” look - always stepping out in matching dresses and heels - and recently both walked in New York Fashion Week.

“People mistake us for sisters. We look the exact same. We are the exact same size,” mother Catherine, from Connecticut, said.

“We’re bonded by our clothes as well as our hearts.”