‘Pure evil’: Moment landlord tells tenant of 10 years he’s doubling her rent

A Florida landlord has shared what he claimed was a phone conversation between himself and a tenant, in which he informed her that he was doubling her rent.

Raul Bolufe, who goes by username @therealraulbolufe on TikTok, describes himself as a “real estate investor, coach and landlord”.

He recorded a video capturing a conversation with a woman whom he claims is a tenant, in which he tells her he would be raising her rent from $1,100 (£914) to at least $2,200 (£1828).

The alleged tenant angrily told Bolufe that the proposed increase “has to be a joke”.

