Doctor issues urgent warning over popular healthy ingredient

A doctor has issued a warning over a common mistake people make when eating chia seeds.

The popular "superfood," which has been known to aid digestion, is often consumed with liquid.

Eating it dry may form “a concrete-like mass in your digestive tract”, an expert has warned.

“Chia seeds can absorb up to 27 times their own weight in water, so please don’t eat it dry, or you’ll be seeing a GI doctor soon,” UCLA Health gastroenterologist Dr Wendi Lebrett said in a TikTok.