‘I’ll be a 37-year-old grandmother - my appearance makes people think I’m lying’

A 37-year-old TikTok user says she is about to become a grandmother as her daughter is expecting her first child this year.

Misty Dawn Hight said she became pregnant aged 15 with her first child Rileigh, now 20.

The North Carolina resident added that she and her daughter's father got married after she became a mother, later divorcing.

Some social media users were left in disbelief over Hight's appearance, saying there was "no way" she was older than 22.

"We need to know your skincare routine," another said.