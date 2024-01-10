Viral TikTok hack shows you how to save stretched-out T-shirt

A viral TikTok hack shows how to save a stretched-out T-shirt neckline.

The video was shared by user OV Market - and has already racked up over six million views.

It seems saving your favourite tee is very simple too - and only requires a rubber band and boiling water.

“This 100 per cent works,” one viewer said after watching.

“I did it yesterday and I saw results,” another added.

While the vintage saviour claims that just 30 seconds on the stove can save a loose neckline, others in the comments were more doubtful, suggesting it actually depends on the fabric and doesn’t work every time.