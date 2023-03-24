Influencer keeps her old heart in a plastic bag after successful transplant

A woman who had a heart transplant and keeps her original organ in a plastic bag has revealed what a human heart really feels like to hold in your hands.

Jessica Manning was diagnosed with several heart defects, including having only half a heart, just days after being born and at the age of 25, had already undergone 200 minor and major surgeries - including her final procedure of a heart transplant via donation.

Following surgery, she has opened up about her “cookie dough” looking organ, which she keeps in the bag.

