TikToker cooks rack of ribs in hotel bathroom using only items from his room

A TikTok influencer managed to cook a rack of baby back ribs in his hotel bathroom using only items found in his room.
User @barfly7777 showed off the ingredients he bought - including char siu rub - before getting to work.
He was seen putting the ribs in his makeshift oven - a pillow case - before heating it with a hairdryer.
After tying the pillowcase closed, the “chef” suggests roasting the ribs for four hours, before adding honey glaze and cooking for a further three hours.
He then shows off the finished meal - complete with corn and a jacket potato - after checking the temperature of the meat.
