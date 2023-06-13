TikToker cooks rack of ribs in hotel bathroom using only items from his room

A TikTok influencer managed to cook a rack of baby back ribs in his hotel bathroom using only items found in his room.

User @barfly7777 showed off the ingredients he bought - including char siu rub - before getting to work.

He was seen putting the ribs in his makeshift oven - a pillow case - before heating it with a hairdryer.

After tying the pillowcase closed, the “chef” suggests roasting the ribs for four hours, before adding honey glaze and cooking for a further three hours.

He then shows off the finished meal - complete with corn and a jacket potato - after checking the temperature of the meat.