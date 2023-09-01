Influencer ‘earns £53,000 in eight months’ by simply ‘being delusional’

A TikTok influencer has claimed that she has earned £53,000 in eight months by “being delusional.”

Romanee Virgara, 25, spent her life savings - £6,117 - on business training and felt certain it would help her make £53k.

She started posting on social media, setting her goals on being a six-figure business owner and creating the “delusion” that she was already one in order to make it happen.

“I was doing things as if I was already that person. I thought – ‘If I was a six-figure business owner what would I do?’”

Virgara’s tips for success include: “Let go of the how and sit there and be delusional.”