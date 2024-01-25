Mother who studied French for a year surprised with dream Paris trip

A mother who had been learning French on her own was left in shock when her son surprised her with a trip to Paris.

Marcia Simon, from Gainesville, Georgia, was given French-themed clues to unwrap before her son Stephen's main present.

The 71-year-old her late husband loved travelling before he passed away in 2016.

Simon had been learning the language using Duolingo, and mentioned to her son that she'd love to go to Paris one day - so Stephen got to work planning her dream trip.

Footage shows Simon's increasingly excitable responses to the gifts before the big reveal.