TikToker apologises ‘to entirety of UK’ after eating chocolate orange wrong

A TikTok star from New Zealand has apologised “to the entirety of the UK” for eating a Terry’s Chocolate Orange the “wrong” way.

Jazz Thornton shared a video of herself biting into the chocolate ball - instead of smashing it apart and peeling each piece away - shocking many Brits with her unorthodox method.

“I am here to make an apology video to the entirety of the United Kingdom, I did something yesterday that was very offensive,” she said.

“I didn’t know you had to smash this before you eat it, okay?”

