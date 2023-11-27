Nurse delivers tearful TikTok about living paycheck to paycheck

A nurse delivers a tearful explanation of the difficulty of living paycheck to paycheck.

Pensylvania-based nurse Mackenzie Moan, who is a mother of two, posted to TikTok sharing her family’s financial struggles.

Her husband also works full-time, but four days after getting their paycheck and paying bills, they have around $200 to last them to the next paycheck.

“Growing up we were told to go to college, get a degree, work to support your family. Here we are, did that, now what?” she said.

Moan’s TikTok reflects the struggles of many workers in the current climate.