Woman and dog unwittingly lead police SWAT team in apartment block raid

A TikToker has explained how she unwittingly led a police SWAT team in a raid of her apartment block.

Taylor Lumpkin, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was taking her dog Gracie for a walk when she ran into a man trying to enter the building with a key fob.

However, his key wasn’t working, so Taylor let him in and was asked to hold the door open.

“Then he was like: ‘Alright ya’ll move in,’” she explained, revealing that 20 heavily armed police officers filed into the building.

Taylor added that she then lead them up the stairs to the right apartment.

Sign up for our newsletters.