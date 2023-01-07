TikToker devours raw salmon fillet on a bus and the internet is horrified

A TikToker filmed herself eating a fillet of raw salmon in a video that has left the internet horrified.

Aggie Day devoured the uncooked fish during a bus trip to Leeds, asking viewers: "Anyone else or am I a wrongen?"

The wedding and events worker captioned the clip: "Just missing the soy sauce."

"I’ve eaten this before, I am aware it’s unhealthy but posted it as a laugh. It’s not something I regularly eat,” Aggie told the Independent.

“My jaw dropped,” one person commented.

It is not recommended to eat raw salmon in other forms aside from sashimi or sushi to reduce your risk of contracting food poisoning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.