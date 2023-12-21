‘TikTok changed my husband - so I’m divorcing him’

A wife took to Reddit to complain that TikTok videos changed her husband, destroying her marriage.

The anonymous poster, 37, said the pair were happy before her partner of 12 years discovered “tradwife” - or "traditional wife" - videos.

The clips depict women who say they have chosen to take up a domestic role in the home rather than a career, catering to their husbands.

In the post, the wife said her husband "started acting weird", urging her to quit her career and complaining about her clothes.

She revealed that the final straw came when her partner became verbally abusive and started talking to another woman online.