‘The Wolf of Wakefield’: TikTok’s ‘Wakey Wines’ turned into film parody

Popular TikTok account Wakey Wines was edited into a parody trailer for the Wolf of Wall Street after allegedly selling bottles of Prime for £100.

The account was banned from the platform after posting a video of a customer who is alleged to have spent £1,200 on a case of the energy drink.

Mohammad Azar Nazir, who runs the business, posted a statement on Instagram saying that a “well known influencer” was trying to “tarnish his business” and all his videos are “for fun.”

Sign up for our newsletters.