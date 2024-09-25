Tommy Lee’s wife saves dog from coyote’s mouth after animal snatches pet from home

Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan grabbed her dog out of a coyote's mouth after the animal snatched her pet from her garden.

Home surveillance footage shows the wild canine taking Neena from the poolside before the comedian runs out screaming and running after them.

Furlan said she climbed up a wall and grabbed the pooch out of the coyote's jaws.

"Thank God she’s a little bit fat because he couldn’t make it over the wall with her," Furlan wrote on Instagram after the incident.