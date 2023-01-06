Top Gear’s Paddy McGuinness addresses cosmetic surgery rumours using face filter

Paddy McGuinness has responded to rumours he had cosmetic surgery over Christmas by sharing a video using an Instagram face filter.

The Top Gear presenter has been accused of going under the knife after a weekend away in Turkey.

“I’ve come on here to address the absolutely scurrilous and unfounded rumours that I’ve had a bit of work done over Christmas,” McGuinness says, as the filter changes his appearance.

“Yes, I’ve been to Turkey for a long weekend, but there’s absolutely no truth in that I’ve had a bit of work done.”

