Tower of London resident documents the challenge of everyday tasks

Taking heavy bags of shopping home can be hard at the best of times - even more so when you live in a historical castle.

Tom Houghton lives in the Tower of London and regularly documents what life is like living in one of the capital’s most popular tourist attractions.

The comedian has lived there since 2016 as his father is the constable of the Tower of London.

This clip shows Houghton dodging tourists and being helped into his home by a beefeater while carrying bags of shopping.

