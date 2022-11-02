Francis Bourgeois was tested on his train knowledge during an interview on BBC Radio 1, as he attempted to identify a locomotive just by hearing its horn.

The TikTok star - turned TV personality - successfully guessed the correct train by asking a number of questions.

“Does it have a Sulzer engine?” Bourgeois asked, before being informed the quizmaster actually had no idea if it did or not.

He then narrowed down which rail line the train operates on, before correctly guessing it was a Class 37, leaving presenter Greg James stunned.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.