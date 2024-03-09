A couple who met on a train, commuted by train to date each other and shared their first kiss on a train have tied the knot in a very similar fashion.

Leah Anderson, 38, and Vince Smith, 39, held their entire wedding on board a special Great Western Railway (GWR) train on Friday (March 9) which set off from London Paddington station and took the wedding party to Swansea.

The pair were wed in front of their nearest and dearest in a carriage dedicated to the special pair.

Guests were treated to a three-course meal onboard the Great Western Railway train while during the wedding speeches.