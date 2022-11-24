*Trigger warning: suicide*

This week on Millennial Love, we chat with bestselling author and transgender activist Jennifer Finney Boylan who shares a deeply personal Lesson in Love, about how to learn to embrace those we love not only for who they are, but who they will become.

Jennifer opens up about coming out as trans to her Deedie and how their marriage saved her life, saying “the gift of love” was the reason she did not take her life.

