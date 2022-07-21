Woman shares translation ‘travel hack’ discovery which has ‘blown’ her mind

A jet setter shared her "mind-blowing" translation "travel hack" after dining out in a Turkish restaurant.

Nguyen Yeats-Brown was struggling to decipher a menu written in Turkish when she came across the camera feature on the Google Translate app, which morphed the document into English "within seconds."

This video shows the camera translation function in action.

"I'm literally so excited about this feature that I'm slurring my words," she says in her video, which she posted to her TikTok page itsgnochgnoch.

Ms Yeats-Brown also shares her cooking tips on her Instagram, gnochgnoch.

