Travis Kelce’s mother Donna revealed she won’t be in a luxury suite with Taylor Swift for the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, 11 February, due to inflated costs.

“Mama Kelce” became an NFL fan favourite in the buildup to Super Bowl LV last year, which saw Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs take on brother Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles. The duo became the first brothers in league history to face off in the big game.

Donna has often been sitting beside Swift as they both cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs from the stands.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars so I have a feeling I am not in a box, I am in the stands,” Donna said on the TODAY show.

“As far as I know I am in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”