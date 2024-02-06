Frenzied locals collect hundreds of beached skipjack tuna from shore

Frenzied locals collected beached skipjack tuna that were pushed by waves into shallow waters in the Philippines.

Footage shows the excited residents with their families as they helped each other put the large fish into basins in Aklan province on 3 February.

Many hauled the tuna, some fish at least 30 inches long, into containers and brought it to their homes and sold the others.

“We believe that the fish were a blessing from God, given to our place to enjoy. We are so grateful,” one local said.

Strange currents, storms, temperature swings, or tides can sweep or lure fish into an accidental grounding.