King Charles becomes emotional as he meets Syrians affected by earthquake devastation

King Charles III on Tuesday met with volunteers from the UK’s Turkish community sending aid to their homeland and expressed how “deeply sorry” he was following the devastating earthquake.

The monarch visited a west London charity to see for himself the efforts of residents working to help those left homeless after the natural disaster struck south-east Turkey and Syria last week, killing tens of thousands of people.

Later, Charles became visibly emotional as he visited a Trafalgar Square pop-up support centre for Syrians living in the capital who have been affected by the earthquake.

