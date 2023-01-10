A Canadian journalist experienced a health emergency while reporting live on air, forcing the segment to be cut short.

This clip from CTV shows Jessica Robb struggling to deliver her broadcast before she tells the host that she's "not feeling very well."

As Nahreman Issa says that they'll return to the segment later, the reporter's eyes begin to glaze over as she loses her balance.

CTV later confirmed that Ms Robb was feeling better and resting, and she issued a statement herself thanking viewers for their concern.

