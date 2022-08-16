‘It’s my heritage’: Charlotte Hawkins awkwardly asks Ed Miliband about ’tan’

Charlotte Hawkins pointed out that Ed Miliband looked “rather suntanned” during his interview with Good Morning Britain, to which he remarked that it is just how his skin looks.

“This is what I naturally look like actually Charlotte. It’s my continental European heritage,” the former Labour leader said.

Miliband was asked about Keir Starmers’ recent holiday and the energy crisis during his appearance on the ITV show on the morning of Tuesday, 16 August.

