A TV guest panicked as she realised she had been the victim of mistaken identity live on air.

Scarlett Mccgwire, a former Labour adviser, appeared on a TalkTV segment with Ian Collins on Thursday (21 September) in which she was mistaken for Scarlett Maguire, a director at polling firm JL Partners.

As she was introduced as the wrong person, Mccgwire appeared to raise the alarm, before continuing the segment and giving her thoughts on whether class would be a factor in the next general election.

Writing on Twitter, Maguire said the mistake was "bound to happen at some point."