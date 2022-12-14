TV personality Louise Thompson diagnosed with lupus: ‘How has my life come to this?’

Louise Thompson has revealed she has lupus, emotionally telling fans of the “agony” she has faced.

“The prognosis is basically I’ve got drug-induced lupus, so I’m suffering with that which is fabulous,” the Made in Chelsea star said, adding that she is really tired and has “intolerable joint pain”.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it in my life. I’ve always been so able-bodied and so active, exercise has been such a big part of my life.

“It’s just so rough having to adapt to all of these new medical conditions, so that’s been really tough.”

