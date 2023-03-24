The Duke of Sussex surprised a disabled veteran during an appearance on an American car renovation show.

Prince Harry sent a personal video message to former Lance Corporal Stephan Van Niekerk, who had his Jeep restored on the National Geographic programme Car S.O.S.

The former serviceman, from Taunton, Devon, was hit seven years by an improvised explosive device while serving.

“After getting injured at such a young age after two tours of Afghanistan, you are the definition of inspiration because you are not defined by your injury,” Harry told him.

