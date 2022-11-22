Elon Musk refuses to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Twitter account

Elon Musk says he will never allow right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to return to Twitter.

It comes after the billionaire reinstated the accounts of other previously banned figures, including Donald Trump and Kanye West.

Musk said he “had no mercy” for anyone who “would use the deaths of children for gain, politics, or fame.”

The Infowars host was forced to pay $1.44 billion in damages after he falsely claimed repeatedly that Sandy Hook was a hoax.

