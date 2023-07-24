Independent TV
00:46
Watch the moment Twitter blue bird sign is taken down from San Francisco HQ
Twitter’s historic blue bird sign was taken down on Monday 24 July from the San Francisco headquarters after Elon Musk unveiled a new logo, “X”.
This is the last major rebranding operated by the Twitter Inc owner, who has signalled that he wants to take the social networking site in a new direction, replacing Larry the bird logo with a simpler image to reflect the change in name of the business to X Corp.
After buying the social media platform for $44 billion last year, Elon Musk expressed the desire to build an “everything app”, similar to China's WeChat, which could combine messaging with payments and marketplace.
