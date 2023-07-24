Twitter’s historic blue bird sign was taken down on Monday 24 July from the San Francisco headquarters after Elon Musk unveiled a new logo, “X”.

This is the last major rebranding operated by the Twitter Inc owner, who has signalled that he wants to take the social networking site in a new direction, replacing Larry the bird logo with a simpler image to reflect the change in name of the business to X Corp.

After buying the social media platform for $44 billion last year, Elon Musk expressed the desire to build an “everything app”, similar to China's WeChat, which could combine messaging with payments and marketplace.