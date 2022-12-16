Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s plane suspended in ‘doxxing’ crackdown

A Twitter account that was tracking and publishing Elon Musk's flight information has been suspended amid a "doxxing" crackdown.

The billionaire had initially said he'd allow @ElonJet to post, but has since pulled a U-turn citing safety concerns.

"Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info," he tweeted.

However, he added that "posting locations someone travelled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok."

