Elon Musk brings kitchen sink to Twitter HQ as he closes in on $44bn purchase

Elon Musk has shared a bizarre video of himself carrying a kitchen sink into Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in,” the billionaire tweeted on Wednesday (26 October), as he closes in on a $44 billion purchase of the company.

After much back-and-forth, a Delaware judge told the SpaceX and Tesla CEO that he had until 28 October to complete the purchase.

The 51-year-old has been rumoured to be planning on cutting 75 per cent of Twitter’s staff after the deal is done.

